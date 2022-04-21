WECHU reports 58 hospitalizations, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 109 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 58 hospitalizations on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 604 people.

Windsor-Essex has 386 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 58 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including two cases in the ICU. That is the same total number as Wednesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

28 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

12 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

6 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

9 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED