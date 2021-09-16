WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and an increase in outbreaks on Thursday.

The number of outbreaks has increased to 22 in the region, including a new school outbreak and closure on Wednesday.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

19 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreak

1 school outbreak

There were no new deaths. The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 448 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,161 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,297 people who have recovered.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 people with COVID in hospital - 10 are unvaccinated, two are vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. There are seven people in the WRH ICU, five are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital.

WECHU says 416 cases are currently active - 261 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active, 155 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

13 cases are community acquired

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is outbreak related

23 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

309,249 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

26,396 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

282,853 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 592,102 doses have been administered to WEC residents

81.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

74.5% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated

.