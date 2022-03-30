WECHU reports 41 hospitalizations, jump in new high risk COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 124 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 41 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 592 people.

Windsor-Essex has 328 active high-risk cases on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 41 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including five cases in the ICU. This is a decrease from Tuesday when WECHU reported 42 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

16 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

6 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

3 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

7 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED