WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in the region.

The WECHU says a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s from the community have passed away related to the virus.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has now reached 409 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,478 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,671 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are community acquired

2 are outbreak related

21 cases are still under investigation.

The health unit says there have been 315 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases identified in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU says there are 398 cases currently considered active. There are 18 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including five people in the ICU.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including seven at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School, St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School and Centennial Central Public School.