WECHU reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 67 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths, 186 new high risk cases and 67 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 554 people. The latest deaths are two women in their 50s and 70s and a man in his 70s, all from the community.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 1,204 active cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 67 people in hospital with the virus on Wednesday, including 12 cases in the ICU. That’s down from 69 cases reported on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 54 people with COVID in hospital on Tuesday. WRH says 35 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 20 are fully vaccinated and 15 are unvaccinated. There are eight COVID patients in the ICU – six are being primarily treated for the virus. Four are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Wednesday, there are 14 patients with COVID in hospital. Eight patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Five COVID patients are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.

At Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Monday, there were four vaccinated in-patients with confirmed COVID-19.

72 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

25 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

10 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

23 Community Outbreaks

14 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

353,010 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

85.5% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

335,047 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

81.2% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

178,973 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

51.2% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster.

