WECHU reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven more deaths and 247 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Three men in their 50s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 80s all from the community and one woman in her 90s from a long term care home have passed away related to COVID-19.
The death toll in Windsor-Essex now reached 495.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting a total of 15 people with COVID in hospital, seven are unvaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated. Of those in hospital there are six patients currently in WRH ICU, four are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 24,953 confirmed cases of the virus, including 23,234 people who have recovered.
The health unit says there are 1,224 cases currently active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 46 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 31 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is travel related
- 169 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 4 Workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 3 COVID-19 community outbreaks
- 12 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 4 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 358,068 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 24,871 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 333,197 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 118,260 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.
- A total of 809,525 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.7% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 80.7% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated