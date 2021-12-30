WECHU reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

Windsor,Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven more deaths and 247 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Three men in their 50s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 80s all from the community and one woman in her 90s from a long term care home have passed away related to COVID-19.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex now reached 495.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting a total of 15 people with COVID in hospital, seven are unvaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated. Of those in hospital there are six patients currently in WRH ICU, four are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 24,953 confirmed cases of the virus, including 23,234 people who have recovered.

The health unit says there are 1,224 cases currently active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

46 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

31 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

169 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

4 Workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

3 COVID-19 community outbreaks

12 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

4 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED