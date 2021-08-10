WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,056 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,475 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • Six cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • One case is community acquired
  • 14 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 145 cases are currently active:

  • 46 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
  • 99 non-VOC cases are active.

There have been 2,080 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit says there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 291,439 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 31,458 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 259,981 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 551,420 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 76.8 per cent of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 68.5 per cent of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated