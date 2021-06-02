WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 427 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,590 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,966 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

1 is outbreak related

8 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 197 active cases, with 101 cases identified as Variants of Concern. There are 11 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and six people are in the ICU.

More coming.