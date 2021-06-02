Advertisement
WECHU reports 18 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, less than 200 active cases
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 9:31AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 2, 2021 9:43AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 427 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,590 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,966 people who have recovered.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 4 cases are community acquired
- 1 is outbreak related
- 8 cases are still under investigation.
WECHU says there are 197 active cases, with 101 cases identified as Variants of Concern. There are 11 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and six people are in the ICU.
