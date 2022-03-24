WECHU reports 160 tuberculosis cases in 2021

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is raising awareness for tuberculosis, a disease that infected at least 160 people in the region last year.

Thursday is World Tuberculosis (TB) Day. WECHU is lighting up it’s building on Ouellette Avenue Thursday night in red to support individuals with TB and educate the community about the global impact of TB.

Health officials say TB still remains a serious problem throughout the world. The World Health Organization estimates that in 2020, 10 million people fell ill with TB and 1.5 million people worldwide died of TB.

In 2021 in Windsor-Essex, there were 10 people who became sick with active TB disease and 150 people who were recognized to have asymptomatic (latent) TB infections.

“The public health service works diligently to try to contain TB and screen people as clinically appropriate,” says Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health.

Regardless of active or latent TB infection, Nesathurai says the key to preventing the spread of TB is screening and treatment.

“Although COVID has taken a lot of our collective energies and priorities in the public health service and medicine, I think it’s important to recognize that there are other diseases of public health significance,” he says.

Anyone can contract TBbut however, some individuals are more at risk and should be tested. Those at increased risk for TB infection include any person who has had contact with someone with active TB, people who were born in or travel to countries with high rates of TB, people living in congregate settings, and persons who are immunocompromised including those with HIV.

“TB can be prevented and treated. WECHU is committed to reducing the burden of infectious diseases,” he adds.