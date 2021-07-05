WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths since Friday.

The WECHU says there were 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported from Friday, July 2, but due to a routine data clean-up of historical cases, there was a net increase of 11 new cases.

The 23 cases include 11 on Saturday, five on Sunday and seven on Monday.

BREAKDOWN OF THE NEW CASES:

9 cases are community-acquired

3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is travel-related

1 case is outbreak-related

9 cases are still under investigation

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,843 COVID-19 cases including 16,364 who residents have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.

WECHU says 45 cases are considered active. Of the active cases, nine are variants of concern and 36 are non-variants.

There are 12 Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including two in the ICU.

The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector in Lakeshore and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

275,240 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

98,582 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

176,658 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 451,898 doses have been administered to WEC residents

According to the health unit, 46.3 per cent of adults in Ontario are now fully vaccinated while 50.3 per cent in Windsor-Essex have received both doses.