WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.

Here’s the breakdown of the new cases:

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are community acquired

2 is still being investigated

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,718 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,163 people who have recovered.

The health unit says there are 122 active cases, 56 are considered a Variant of Concern.

There are 13 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital and three in the ICU.

The health unit is currently monitoring five outbreaks in the region, two community outbreaks and three in workplaces.

Windsor-Essex County Residents Vaccinated: