LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with 168 active cases.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 428 people after a new death was recorded Saturday, a man in his 70s.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,644 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,048 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

5 cases are community acquired

6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 20 residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. There are currently 87 variants of concern that are active.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

260,026 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

A total of 303,162 doses have been administered to WEC residents