Advertisement
WECHU reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with 168 active cases.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 428 people after a new death was recorded Saturday, a man in his 70s.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,644 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,048 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
5 cases are community acquired
6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
7 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
1 community outbreak
There are 20 residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. There are currently 87 variants of concern that are active.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
260,026 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
A total of 303,162 doses have been administered to WEC residents