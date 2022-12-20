WECHU reminds residents to stay safe over the holidays
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents to stay home if you are sick this holiday season to avoid spreading respiratory illnesses.
The WECHU released a statement Tuesday with a reminder to follow public health guidelines at holiday gatherings.
“The holiday season is a time for gathering amongst family and friends, which heightens the risk for transmission of respiratory illness. In previous years, the region has experienced large spikes in COVID-19 activity in the month of January. In this regard, WECHU is strongly encouraging residents to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses by taking proven effective measures to protect our most vulnerable over the holidays,” the statement said.
The WECHU reminds residents to keep the following public health guidelines in mind:
If you are sick, stay home.
Maintain physical distancing as much as possible, and in particular around older adults, young children, and those with chronic health conditions.
If you have recently recovered from being sick, or are visiting someone who is at higher risk of serious illness, wear a mask or face covering.
Stay up to date on vaccinations including COVID-19 and influenza.
For more information on preventing the spread of illness visit the WECHU website.
