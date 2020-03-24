WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex medical officer of health is recommending healthcare workers keep to one institution.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it will help prevent spread of COVID-19.

In the daily update on Tuesday morning, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported as of 8:30 a.m., there were 503 confirmed cases in Ontario, two in Chatham-Kent and three in Windsor-Essex.

Ahmed confirmed the region’s third case of COVID-19 on Monday. The third case is not connected to the previous two cases in Windsor-Essex and is travel related, according the health unit.

The third case is a man in his late 40s that returned to Windsor after recent travel in the United States. He works in Michigan and lives in Windsor-Essex.

There have been 500 tests done in the region, with 329 pending.

Ahmed says a lab in London is accepting tests from Windsor, starting on Tuesday.

He says that will help get the test results back faster. Some results were taking up to seven days.

