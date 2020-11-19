WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is sending out a message about bullying to raise awareness and officials say WECHU has received “many threatening letters” and emails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed talked about bullying and cyberbullying during the WECHU news briefing on Thursday morning.

“We have received many threatening letters to the health unit, and also emails, which is again all understandable,” says Ahmed. “People are frustrated, people are upset.”

Ahmed says he has had to contact law enforcement in some cases.

“I was bullied many times even before the pandemic, but now it has increased and forced me to report these bullying to the appropriate law enforcement agencies at times,” says Ahmed.

He adds even though he understands people are upset, the health unit wants to send a clear message to the community.

“The message that we want to share is that it is not ok to bully anyone,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says his own family is impacted.

“My oldest son is 13 years old and so he understands what’s happening,” he says.

“He gets upset when he reads things or sees people making any mean comments about me,” adds Ahmed. “He feels they don’t have a right to do it.”

Ahmed says he uses it as a teaching opportunity.

“It’s to learn it’s ok to have a different opinion,” he says. “But having an opinion does not mean you can start challenging anyone and everyone about whatever they believe in and start intimidating them.”

News Release: Health Unit Raising Awareness on Bullying & Cyberbullying - https://t.co/WvUV094k65 — WEC Health Unit (@TheWECHU) November 19, 2020

Parents are encouraged to have conversations with their children about acceptable behaviour both online and off-line, and explain the possible consequences of breaking these rules. Children should be encouraged to tell an adult about any cyberbullying they witness.

Related to COVID-19, health officials say there can be online gossip about potential cases, threats around disclosing information about close contacts, and even threats made to victims for being ill.

Ahmed stressed that the staff at the health unit continue to conduct thorough contact tracing for positive cases and members of the community do not need to try to investigate these things on their own.

“Individuals who are sick, regardless of their age, should have their privacy respected and not have to worry about being talked about or bullied – online or otherwise. As schools work hard to keep our children safe, we want our community to be supportive of one another, and avoid these behaviours.”

In light of Bullying Awareness Week, which runs from Nov. 15 to the 21, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit is highlighting the affects bullying and cyberbullying can have on the community.

“It’s not ok to bully anyone and if you feel like you are being bullied reach out for support, especially if it is threatening in nature.”