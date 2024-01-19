WINDSOR
Windsor

    • WECHU reacts to new COVID variant of interest

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    This week’s health unit board meeting was the first since World Health Organization (WHO) flagged J-N-1 as a COVID variant of interest.

    Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh said there remains concern around the virus.

    “We see lots of COVID activity in Windsor and Essex County and in the province. We see those signals and indicators. And unfortunately we see deaths. Most of the people that unfortunately die or end up in hospital aren’t vaccinate or are not up to date with the vaccine,” said Aloosh.

    As the pandemic continues into its fourth year, Aloosh is urging residents to vaccinate against ars-cov-2 , the virus that causes COVID, to blunt its worst effects.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Here is what we know about invasive group A strep

    Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News