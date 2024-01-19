WECHU reacts to new COVID variant of interest

This week’s health unit board meeting was the first since World Health Organization (WHO) flagged J-N-1 as a COVID variant of interest.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh said there remains concern around the virus.

“We see lots of COVID activity in Windsor and Essex County and in the province. We see those signals and indicators. And unfortunately we see deaths. Most of the people that unfortunately die or end up in hospital aren’t vaccinate or are not up to date with the vaccine,” said Aloosh.

As the pandemic continues into its fourth year, Aloosh is urging residents to vaccinate against ars-cov-2 , the virus that causes COVID, to blunt its worst effects.