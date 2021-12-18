WECHU preparing for increased vaccine capacity

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is ramping up capacity to provide COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a statement from health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis, the following actions are being implemented to ensure doses are available in a timely manner:

Appointment slots at the Devonshire Mall Mass Vaccination site will be increasing as a result of extended hours and additional staffing.

A new mass vaccination site in the County, specifically in Leamington is being established and will be operational early in January.

A new vaccination site in the west end of Windsor will be operational early in January.

Dialogue with primary care partners and pharmacies to enhance access through these channels is ongoing.

Additional pop-up clinics in high-priority neighbourhoods are added to our website daily.

“The urgency to boost our community’s immunity has never been higher, and the WECHU is working round the clock with our partners taking an all hands on deck approach to increase opportunities to access the vaccine,” said Dupuis.

Residents are being asked to check in at WEVAX.ca for new appointment times, pop-up clinic locations, and participating health care providers over the coming days.

It is also noted in the statement that those under the age of 30 will receive the Pfizer vaccine with Moderna dedicated for those 30 and older.