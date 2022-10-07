WECHU pleased additional COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines approved

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said Friday officials are pleased to have additional COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines products approved for residents.

Health Canada approved on Friday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant.

“The WECHU looks forward to reviewing the recommendations for the use of the vaccine from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and then receiving provincial guidance from the Ministry of Health following Health Canada’s announcement today,” said a statement to CTV News Windsor.

The vaccine, which is approved for people at least 12 years old, can be given three to six months after a second dose of the primary vaccine series, or the most recent booster shot.

Health Canada said the bivalent booster has already been given to nearly five million people in the United States and there have been no new safety concerns.

The Moderna combination shot approved five weeks ago targets the original virus and the first Omicron variant, while the Pfizer shot targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains. The Moderna vaccine is approved for people who are 18 and older.

WECHU continues to encourage residents to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccine doses they are eligible to receive.

If an individual has questions around COVID-19 vaccination appropriateness and eligibility, WECHU encourages them to speak with their health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.

With files from The Canadian Press.