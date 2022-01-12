WECHU pauses entry of temporary foreign workers to Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a new letter of instruction issued to employers of temporary foreign workers.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai and CEO Nicole announced details of the letter on Wednesday. It became effective Jan. 11.

Here are the instructions for owners and operators of businesses who employ Temporary Foreign Workers in Windsor-Essex:

1. Shall immediately cancel, suspend, or postpone any arrangements made to facilitate entry or arrival of TFWs which were intended to arrive in the Health Unit between January 13, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. and February 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

2. Subject to any further Instructions which may be issued, may take steps to permit or facilitate entry or arrival of TFWs they employ or intend to employ into the Health Unit for arrival on or after 12:01 a.m., February 2, 2022.

Failure to comply with these instructions is an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act.

WECHU said the reason for the letter of instruction is because the region is currently experiencing a significant number of outbreaks at agricultural enterprises.

On Jan. 7, WECHU issued a memo to owners/operators of agricultural farms in Windsor-Essex County who provides any form of accommodation for temporary foreign workers. The memo was to clarify the isolation requirements for all congregate living settings.

Local farms have also received special instructions in the past. The health unit issued a Section 22 order in July 2020 to help curb the spread of the virus in the agriculture sector. It was hit hard in the first wave of the pandemic, but several measures have been put in place since then.

Windsor-Essex has approximately 176 farms and about 8,000 TFW and full time domestic workers, the majority living in Leamington and Kingsville.