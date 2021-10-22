WECHU offers appointments for residents without a health card to obtain vaccine receipt
With the enhanced vaccine certificate program now in effect the Windsor Essex County Health Unit is offering appointments for those who do not have a valid health card to get their vaccine receipt.
The health unit says a number of Windsor-Essex residents require support to get their proof of vaccination as the Ontario COVID-19 vaccine portal requires individuals to input their health card number in order to access their receipt.
Those who received their vaccine in Ontario without their health card, or do not have a health card can now book an appointment at the WECHU office at 1005 Ouellette Avenue to have health unit staff print their receipt along with a unique COVID-19 identification number.
The number can then be used to obtain additional receipt copies, enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code by calling the provincial vaccine contact center.
Bookings can be made through the WECHU’s online appointment tool. Residents will need to attend their appointment in-person and show two pieced of ID to verify the information given when they received the vaccine.
Appointments are required and are available from 12-8 p.m. Residents can also call 226-773-2200 for assistance booking an apportionment.
The health unit says identification must include a government-issued photo ID. Other supportive information can include a birth certificate, citizenship card, or a piece of mail with their name and address.
The health unit says those who are able to access their receipt online but need help with printing can visit a Windsor Public Library or Essex County Library branch.
