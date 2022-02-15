WECHU looks for provincial guidance on vaccine passport removal

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is looking for provincial guidance for reducing COVID-19 transmission when the vaccine passport requirements are removed.

The Ontario government announced Monday that effective March 1, the province will lift proof of vaccination requirements for all settings.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation as we progress through February and then make decisions based on the data and the experiences at that point and time,” said acting medical health officer Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

Nesathurai said the requirement helped boost the vaccine rates.

“I think it is true that for some people the affordance of the vaccine passport to go to certain activities has encouraged them to get vaccinated, but more importantly I think that it’s important that we prevent the transmission of COVID in certain places where vaccine passports are currently required,” said Nesathurai.

He said based on local exposure data, he is concerned with certain settings such as restaurants and large events.

“We do know that restaurant dining is a high risk activity for COVID-19,” said Nesathurai. “There has also been exposure at athletic events and athletic facilities.”

Nesathurai anticipates the region will notice the impact after the new rules take effect.

“I think there will likely be an impact at some point in time if the vaccine passport construct is removed,” said Nesathurai.

The province said businesses and other settings may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination. Masking requirements will remain in place, with a specific timeline to lift this measure to be communicated at a later date.

To manage COVID-19 over the long-term, public health units can deploy local and regional responses based on local context and conditions.