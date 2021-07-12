WINDSOR, ONT. -- Individuals who were vaccinated from out of province or country can now register their information through a dedicated and secure Windsor-Essex County Health Unit online registration form.

The registration process applies to the following individuals if you live Windsor or Essex County and received one or two doses of a COVID vaccine outside Ontario.

The process also applies to those vaccinated from what is referred to as non-Ontario stock. Generally these doses were delivered at institutions such as correctional facilities, military sites or embassies.

For those who received a vaccine authorized for Emergency Use by the World Health Organization (WHO), but not Canada, please note that you can still submit your information. Your doses are considered valid in Ontario, but we are unable to load your records into the COVax system at this time. You will be notified once this is possible.

Individuals who received one or two doses of a vaccine that has not been authorized by Health Canada nor the WHO should consider a new series of a Health Canada authorized vaccine.

For more information, see the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Guidance for Individuals Vaccinated outside of Ontario/Canada.

The local health unit reporting Monday 58.4% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated while 75.5% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose.