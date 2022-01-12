WECHU issuing new letter of instruction to employers of temporary foreign workers

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is expected to provide more information Wednesday on a new letter of instruction issued to employers of temporary foreign workers.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai and CEO Nicole Dupuis are holding a media briefing about the new letter on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CTVNewsWindsor.ca will post the link following the call.

On Jan. 7, WECHU issued a memo to owners/operators of agricultural farms in Windsor-Essex County who provides any form of accommodation for temporary foreign workers. The memo was to clarify the isolation requirements for all congregate living settings.

Local farms have also received special instructions in the past. The health unit issued a Section 22 order in July 2020 to help curb the spread of the virus in the agriculture sector. It was hit hard in the first wave of the pandemic, but several measures have been put in place since then.

Windsor-Essex has approximately 176 farms and about 8,000 TFW and full time domestic workers, the majority living in Leamington and Kingsville.

More details coming.