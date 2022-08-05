WECHU issues another heat warning

Another day, another heat warning issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Based on information from Environment Canada, the health unit has issued the warning for both Saturday and Sunday.

A heat warning is issued when two consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31 C and overnight temperatures greater than or equal to 21 C or a humidex of 42 C or greater.

Tips to prevent heat-related illness include: