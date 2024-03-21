WECHU gives safety tips for solar eclipse

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is providing some safety tips for the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8.

Several locations throughout Windsor and Essex County fall into the path of totality, where the sun will be completely covered by the moon for a short period of time.

The last total eclipse experienced in the province was in February 1979, and the next one isn’t expected to happen again until 2099.

In Windsor-Essex County, the solar eclipse should start at approximately 1:58 p.m. and end at 4:28 p.m. with totality taking place between 3:12 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

WECHU says whether you’re in a location where there is a partial or total eclipse, looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage such as vision loss.

To avoid eye damage during a solar eclipse:

Do not look directly at the eclipse at all.

If you want to look at the eclipse, only use safe solar eclipse viewers or filters that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.

Put the viewer on before looking at the solar eclipse and turn away from the eclipse before removing the viewer.

Use other methods to view the solar eclipse, such as an online livestream.

It is also important to closely monitor children during an eclipse as their eyes let in more light than adult eyes, putting them at higher risk of eye damage.

The event is expected to cause an increase in road and water traffic as people head to sites within the path of totality. Along with practicing eye safety, stay safe on the road and water with the following tips:

Do not wear solar eclipse glasses while driving.

Keep your attention on the road or waterway and do not try to look at the sun while driving.

Do not pull over on the side of the road to view the eclipse. Exit the roadway and find a safe place to view the event.

Keep your headlights on while driving during the eclipse.

If you’re out on the water, make sure your boat is well lit and be aware of other boats around you.

There may be viewing events or large gatherings of people at select sites to view the eclipse. To help prevent the spread of illness, it is recommended that you stay home if you’re feeling unwell.

For additional information on staying safe during the solar eclipse, please visit: https://www.wechu.org/your-health/solar-eclipse-safety.