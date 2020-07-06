WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says their enforcement officers have been busy looking into COVID-19-related complaints after the area moved to Stage 2 of reopening.

Windsor, Essex, Amherstburg, Lakeshore and Tecumseh moved to Stage 2 on June 25.

The health unit says they have received 220 complaints since June 30.

“If it’s a first time thing, obviously we try to educate because a lot of the time it’s not that the workplace or business owner do not want to do this, I think it’s just their lack of understanding,” says Ahmed. “So we try our best to do that education part.”

The complaints to the health unit about overcrowded patios, restaurants and improper mask usage are investigated by the tobacco and vaping enforcement officers.

Ahmed says they are hoping with good education and the tools available that they won’t have to issue any fines.

“But repeat education and still see the same violation, that would definitely result in fining,” says Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Windsor police say they received 37 Covid-19 related calls during the week of June 28- July 4. Zero tickets or warnings were issued for violating an emergency order.