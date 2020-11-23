WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed another case of COVID-19 at the University of Windsor’s campus Monday.

A news release from the university says this case is unrelated to those previously reported.

“The member of the campus community is self-isolating and all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken,” the release says.

The WECHU will take the lead on contract tracing with UWindsor supporting and working with the health unit has needed.

There is no additional risk to the campus community at this time, the release says.

The university reminds students, staff and faculty to restrict social gatherings, follow public health protocols and must complete a self-assessment questionnaire before attending campus.

The University of Windsor is currently following a remote learning model with most classes held online this semester.

Updates will be posted to the UWindsor website.