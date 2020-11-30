WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor reported another on-campus case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The case has been confirmed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. The university says this case is unrelated to those previously reported.

“The member of the campus community is self-isolating and all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken,” a news release from UWindsor says.

The WECHU is taking the lead on contact tracing, the university will work with and support the health unit as needed.

There is no additional risk at this time, the school says.

The University of Windsor is currently following a remote learning model with most classes being held online this semester.

Updates will be provided at the UWindsor website.