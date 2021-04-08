WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) along with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and Family Services Windsor-Essex (FSWE) is asking employers to participate in a survey to learn more about the mental health experiences and needs of the local workforce.

The Workplace Mental Health Survey is aimed to help employers learn about the needs their workforce.

Participating employers will receive reports along with recommended resources to support the mental health of their employees.

“As adults we spend a large part of our lives in the workplace. It is increasingly important for employers to provide a psychological healthy and safe workplace. This has positive outcomes on productivity, absenteeism and morale. Participation in this survey will help inform gaps and areas for improvement in our community,” said Kim Willis with CMHA in a release.

The WECHU encourages interested employees and employers to visit their website to enroll or learn more about the project.