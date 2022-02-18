WECHU announces changes to mass vaccination clinics

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says two mass vaccination clinics in the region will be closing and one is expanding.

Clinics at Grovedale Arts and Cultural Centre in Kingsville and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will be closing over the coming weeks. The Devonshire Mall clinic to expand as a “catch up” vaccination clinic for children.

As the province prepares to further ease public health restrictions, WECHU is reminding residents that it is not too late to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a mass vaccination clinic before the transitions occur.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Mass Vaccination Site in the Dr. Y Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility, located at 1453 Prince Road, will continue to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. until Thursday, Feb. 24, the last day of operation.

Grovedale Arts and Cultural Centre Mass Vaccination Site, located at 103 Park Street in Kingsville, will continue to be open for appointment and walk-ins on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. until Saturday, March 5, the last day of operation.

Devonshire Mall’s Mass Vaccination Site at 3050 Howard Ave (former SEARS location at the north end of the mall) continues to be open Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m until Friday, March 4.

This clinic will then temporarily transition to include a catch up Vaccination Clinic for other types of vaccinations under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) as well as continue to offer walk-in appointments for COVID-19 1st, 2nd and 3rd vaccinations.

Appointment bookings for this site will be for ISPA based vaccinations only. The clinic will be closed March 5 – March 7 and will open with the new hours of operation on March 8, which are Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“On behalf of the WECHU, I would like to thank our community partners who have supported the operations of the mass vaccination clinics at Devonshire Mall, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Grovedale Arts and Cultural Centre, and all the other community partners that stepped up to serve our community throughout the pandemic,” says Nicole Dupuis, CEO for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Dupuis says through their collective efforts, they were able to make vaccinations available to residents living across Windsor and Essex County and reduce the burden of COVID-19 in the community.

Boosters Available for 12-17 year olds

As of Friday morning, individuals between the age of 12 to 17 will be able to receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario. To be eligible for a third dose, individuals in this age group must have received their second dose at least 168 days (6 months) ago.

Any eligible resident can get their third dose by appointment or walk-in at the mass immunization clinics in Windsor and Essex County:

Devonshire mall (3050 Howard Avenue, Windsor)

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (1453 Prince Road, Windsor)

Grovedale Arts and Cultural Centre (103 Park Street, Kingsville)

Additionally, appointments can be made at participating pharmacies and healthcare providers, and walk-ins are accepted at all pop-up vaccination clinics throughout Windsor and Essex County.

For the most up-to-date information on vaccine clinics, hours of operation, dose eligibility, or to book an appointment, please visit wevax.ca. For assistance booking an appointment, call 226-773-2200. Free transportation, childcare and accessibility supports are available to help individuals attend a vaccination location.