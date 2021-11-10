WECHU amends local instructions for recreation facilities regarding proof of vaccination for youth

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is amending its instruction regarding proof of vaccination for local sports and recreation centres to allow for a three-month grace period.

The WECHU put in place a Letter of Instruction on Sept. 27 with enhanced measures for all indoor recreation and fitness facilities requiring proof of vaccination include those aged 12-17. The province had excluded youth sport from the requirement.

Now, the health unit is altering its instructions to allow for a three-month grace period for those turning 12 years old so they can receive two doses without missing time due to a chance in their eligibility.

Specifically, the health unit added the following to the letter:

“All individuals will be afforded a grace period of 3 months (12 weeks) from their 12th birthday during which they will be required to provide identification but not required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Once the individual reaches the 12 weeks post their birthday they must provide proof of vaccination in accordance with this Letter of Instruction and any applicable legislation.”

The revised Letter of Instruction has been shared with municipalities operating recreation facilities and is effective immediately.