WECHU advice for cross-border travellers to stay safe

Windsor, Ont. -

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex has some advice for residents crossing the Canada-United States land border now that it has reopened to non-essential travel for fully vaccinated individuals.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said Monday his general advice to for travellers to stay safe is to follow the standard public health guidance of social distancing, wearing a mask indoors, washing hands and minimizing human-to-human contact.

As of midnight Monday, non-essential traffic resumed in both directions at the land borders, including The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge, for the first time since March 2020.

There are still federal testing requirements in place. Canadians returning from the U.S. must still provide a negative PCR test at the border.

Health unit Nicole Dupuis said they direct residents to the federal government websites for travel requirements, but they also field questions at a local level.

“We’ve always received calls associated with testing, understanding the various protocols as the guidance has changed,” said Dupuis.

As of Monday at 11:14 a.m., there were no reported wait times for travellers heading into Detroit at Windsor's two land crossings.