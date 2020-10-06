WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new possible COVID-19 exposure locations in the region.

The latest businesses to be added to the health unit’s Potential Public Exposures list on their website on Tuesday includes two Walmart locations and a Value Village.

The WECHU is reporting the Walmart on Dougall Avenue in South Windsor had possible dates of exposure on Sept. 21 and Sept. 26 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days.

The health unit is citing the Walmart on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg as having the following possible exposure dates and times:

Sept. 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Value Village on Walker Road is also listed for the dates of Sept. 25 between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The WECHU website lists public locations where a positive COVID-19 case has worked or attending during their infection period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure and the WECHU is not able to contact all who may have been exposed.

The health unit says the potential exposures listed on its page are considered “low risk,” however as a precaution asks anyone who visited the identified locations to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

Locations are removed from the public exposure notification list after 14 days from the last exposure date.