

CTV Windsor





The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is handing out some money.

WECF has announced over $13,000 in scholarship funding is now available for students in various fields of study.

“We are proud to be able to grant scholarships to eligible students pursuing their dreams by furthering their education at the post-secondary level,” said Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WECF. “Through its grant making activities, the WECF is able to work with local families and individuals who want to support young people and have a positive impact on the future of youth in our communities.”

The scholarships include;

1. Constable John Atkinson Memorial Scholarship Fund;

2. Gale & Irene (Knister) Taylor Scholarship Fund;

3. Harding Electric/Morris and Ruth Harding Memorial Endowment Fund;

4. Hocktoberfest Scholarship Fund;

5. Father Matt Sheedy Scholarship Fund;

6. Hitchcock Family Foundation Fund;

7. Martha Reavley Community & Leadership Award

8. Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) Centennial Scholarship Fund

The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is also accepting applications for the 2018-2019 KidStart Grant Program.

It provides small grants up to $500 to support special projects that will have a positive impact on the community outside their elementary school classroom.

All elementary school teachers are encouraged to apply before Feb. 11, 2019.

For further details, visit www.wecf.ca.