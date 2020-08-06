WINDSOR, ONT. -- Trustees with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board reviewed its back-to-school plan during a special board meeting Wednesday evening.

Board superintendents presented a 30 page document, looking at how schools will operate under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduling, screening, PPE, hand hygiene, cohorts, remote learning, recess and transportation were just some of the topics discussed during a question-and-answer period.

School officials are asking parents to pre-register their children for either in-person schooling or remote learning.

The plan is now posted on the board’s website with an email for parents to provide feedback.If you would like to offer feedback on this plan, you can do so by sending an email to returntoschool@wecdsb.on.ca.

Director of Education Terry Lyons says remote learning is one aspect of the working plan that isn't finalized.

“The plan will have to be fluid,” says Lyons. “The plan will have to be able to pivot based on the challenges and circumstances and move forward. Part of what we didn’t talk about tonight is cohort D, which are remote learners. At this time it’s not definitive what that’s going to look like at this point in time.”

Lyons says they are waiting for the PPM to come from the Ministry of Education we should have it in your hands for sure this week.

"We're well aware that we may have families with children that are anxious to come back to school, so they may choose to stay home and they're well within their rights to do that,” says Lyons. “We also may have staff that has challenges that they may desire to remain at home and some of that still needs to be worked out."

School officials say changes to the plan are likely.

“It’s important for people to know that this plan is certainly not the last word on what our return to school plan will look like. Currently we are working on some more specific documents for students, parents and staff and those documents are going to be informed largely by the feedback and questions that we receive from parents, but also form some of the specific protocols that we received from the ministry and our colleagues at the health unit,” says communications director Stephen Fields.