WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board will give parents another opportunity to choose their child’s learning model for the rest of the year.

In a message to parents Wednesday, after the province announced Windsor-Essex schools could reopen to students Monday, the WECDSB said parent declaration dates for elementary students will open on Monday, March 22 and close on March 26.

“Realizing that these are very challenging times and parents may not be comfortable making a decision on the learning modality for their child for the rest of the year, we are trying to defer that final decision as long as we can,” the message said.

The board said once declarations are closed it will need to re-organize the entire system for appropriate staffing requirements.

This could result in classroom changes but the board said they will be kept to a minimum. Students will begin their year-end placements in their classrooms on April 12.

On Monday, students will return to the mode of learning they were enrolled in before schools were closed for in-person learning. Parents who do not want their children to return are encouraged to contact their school principal, the WECDSB says.

Students within the Greater Essex County District School Board will also be returning Monday to the learning mode they have been assigned to since November.

The GECDSB website states families who requested to change their learning model by the final Jan. 26 deadline will begin their new class assignments Tuesday, Feb. 16.