WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is putting together a “Back to School Transition Committee,” to prepare for learning in September no matter what form of delivery.

The WECDSB issued a news release Friday in reaction to Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce’s announcement discussing various back to school scenarios. The board’s superintendents and senior managers also had two days of strategic planning sessions.

“We have taken a proactive approach by meeting as a senior administrative team to strategize around every possible scenario for a return to school protocol,” WECDSB director of education Terry Lyons said.

“Throughout the summer we will continue to consult with parents, our local health unit, our trustees, our coterminous school boards, our principals and all of our labour groups to develop a plan so that our students will be able to get back on track when school resumes.”

The beginning of the school will likely begin with a phased in approach and involve a mix of virtual learning and in-person lessons.

Lyons said the board will establish a Back to School Transition Committee to develop a plan to “ensure students meet curriculum expectations while recognizing the necessary physical distancing measures.”

A draft plan, which considers reduced class sizes, alternative scheduling and transportation, accommodating students with special needs and mental health concerns, is expected to be ready for early July.

Lyons said the plan will then be shared with community stakeholders and families for feedback.

Included in the plan is a highlight on professional development for teachers and support staff to identify learning gaps from the schools closing in March, and methods to close those gaps.

“Our team is really focusing on what it can do given the present circumstances,” said board chair Fulvio Valentinis. “We completely understand that we may have to pivot in some areas depending on how the situation evolves as we get closer to September, but this team has demonstrated they are very adept at adapting to sudden changes.”

“As Trustees we remain confident in their ability to lead our staff as they continue to meet the needs of our students and their families.”