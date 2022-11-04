WECDSB releases plans to continue online learning next week

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has notified parents of its plan to continue online learning next week if an agreement isn’t reached with education workers.

A letter sent to parents Friday afternoon said due to the anticipated protest by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) continuing into the week of Nov. 7, all schools will remain closed for in-person learning until further notice.

“This is a decision that is consistent with many other school boards throughout Ontario whose Educational Assistants, Early Childhood Educators and other para-professionals will not be reporting for work next week. The decision was not made lightly, but out of an abundance of concern for health and safety, and for our principled belief in being equitable for all our students,” said the WECDSB statement.

During the next week, here’s what parents and students with the Catholic board can expect:

On Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8, students will continue to learn asynchronously. This means that teachers will post school work in all subject areas to their Google Classrooms and students will be able to complete their assignments independently at home to the best of their ability. These will be considered transition days, allowing for staff preparation time, and for school administration to ensure that students/families have the necessary technology that they may require.

Beginning Wednesday Nov. 9, instruction will begin synchronously, which means that teachers will be leading their lessons via their classroom cameras. All schools will follow their regular schedules.

The board says students/families who require devices in order to participate in online instruction should call their school offices to arrange for a time to pick them up on Monday or Tuesday.

Parents are asked to be considerate of the fact that some households do not have technology, and that our school board has a finite supply of devices. The board says if parents and students have their own devices they should use those so that students who require board-supplied technology will be able to access their online classrooms.

In order to help facilitate online learning, parents can visit the Continuity of Learning page.

Parents can also expect that all child care centers that operate in the schools will remain open, unless they are notified otherwise by individual operators.

Extracurricular sports practices may continue as scheduled. WECSSAA scheduled competition is dependent on venue availability in consultation with WECSSAA and coterminous school boards.

The board says if the situation changes and they are able to open schools for in-person learning, they will communicate that information to all parents and students in a timely manner.