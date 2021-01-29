WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor and Essex County Catholic School Board is looking at more than $2.1 million in unfunded expenditures to deal with COVID-19 for the 2020-2021 school year.

The safe return to classroom learning is adding another $4.1 million to the budget, but a portion of that expense will be offset by funding from upper levels of government.

Some of the increased costs include more teachers, temporary custodial cleaners and mental health workers.

The board expects to dip into its reserves of about $22.2 million to help balance the books.