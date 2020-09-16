Advertisement
WECDSB launches online tracking of COVID-19 cases in schools
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board main office in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug, 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board has launched a COVID-19 tracking list on its website.
The board will post information about a confirmed case or an outbreak to the COVID-19 section of the website, but not until the affected classes/cohorts and the broader school community has been informed of the situation.
The first COVID-19 case in a Windsor-Essex school was reported on Tuesday at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg.
According to the Ontario government's Management of COVID-19 in Schools Operational Guidance document, school boards are required to post any outbreaks that occur in schools.
The Greater Essex County District School Board also has a ‘COVID Report’ section on its website.
WECDSB spokesperson Steven Fields says in the event of a confirmed positive test result, the school principals will be notified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. If a principal is notified of a positive test result by a parent, they are required to notify the WECHU.
Here's what the board intends to do keep schools and the community notified:
- If directed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit that they have to dismiss a class or a cohort of students in order for them to isolate, they will contact parents by phone to tell them to come to the school to pick up their children.
- When they pick up their children, the board will provide them with a letter informing them about what further steps the WECHU is recommending. A school nurse from the WECHU may be on site to provide further information and support.
- WECDSB will not identify the student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Once the affected parents have been notified, the WECDSB will send out a message to the broader school community letting them know there has been a confirmed case, if a class or cohort has been dismissed, and whether any further action is required on their part.