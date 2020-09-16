WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board has launched a COVID-19 tracking list on its website.

The board will post information about a confirmed case or an outbreak to the COVID-19 section of the website, but not until the affected classes/cohorts and the broader school community has been informed of the situation.

The first COVID-19 case in a Windsor-Essex school was reported on Tuesday at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg.

According to the Ontario government's Management of COVID-19 in Schools Operational Guidance document, school boards are required to post any outbreaks that occur in schools.

The Greater Essex County District School Board also has a ‘COVID Report’ section on its website.

WECDSB spokesperson Steven Fields says in the event of a confirmed positive test result, the school principals will be notified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. If a principal is notified of a positive test result by a parent, they are required to notify the WECHU.

Here's what the board intends to do keep schools and the community notified: