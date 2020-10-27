WINDSOR, ONT. -- The date for elementary students in the local Catholic board opting to move from online learning back to in-person lessons has been extended.

Students attending Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board schools will now have until Monday, Nov. 9 to change their learning mode. The date had originally been set Monday, Nov. 2.

This change in date also applies to those students who have opted to change from in-person learning to virtual learning.

Stephen Fields, WECDSB communications coordinator, said changing the date was necessary to accommodate the volume of requests the board received and “to ensure that our classrooms are properly organized for our students' transition on Monday, Nov. 9.”

The board has sent a voice message to all households with elementary students letting them know of the change and to apologize for any inconvenience.

The message also informed parents that in the coming days they can expect to hear directly from their home school or the virtual elementary school about classroom assignments and other details regarding their childrens’ change in learning modes November 9.