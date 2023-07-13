Weather warnings come down in Windsor-Essex

After an afternoon of rapidly changing weather conditions in Windsor-Essex, the region is now clear of any watches or warnings from Environment Canada.

Notifications on Wednesday ranged from thunderstorm watches all the way to tornado watches.

With no reports of any major damage in the area, the forecast is calling for more rain over the next few days with the humidity still working its way in.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 17.

Friday: Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.