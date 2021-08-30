WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has lifted a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

No watches or warnings are currently in effect.

Clear skies Monday. High of 29 C. Low of 17 C.

A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday. High of 27 C. Low of 16 C.

A similar forecast Wednesday. High of 25 C. Low of 13 C.

Sunny on Thursday. High of 25 C. Low of 13 C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday. High of 23 C. Low of 16.

The average High for this time of year is 25 C while the average Low is 16 C.