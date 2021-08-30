Advertisement
Weather warnings and watches lifted for Windsor and Essex County
CTV Windsor Published Monday, August 30, 2021 8:17AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 30, 2021 8:22AM EDT
Thunderstorm activity in Windsor, Ont. August 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Angelo-Fran Tiseo)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has lifted a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
No watches or warnings are currently in effect.
Clear skies Monday. High of 29 C. Low of 17 C.
A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday. High of 27 C. Low of 16 C.
A similar forecast Wednesday. High of 25 C. Low of 13 C.
Sunny on Thursday. High of 25 C. Low of 13 C.
Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday. High of 23 C. Low of 16.
The average High for this time of year is 25 C while the average Low is 16 C.