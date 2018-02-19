Weather system, rising temperatures could result in flooding
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 12:49PM EST
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook.
The authority says a significant weather system is set to make its way over the province potentially dumping heavy rain on the region. That, combined with above-normal temperatures resulting in snowmelt, could lead to flooding.
ERCA's Director of Watershed Management Tim Byrne says with the ground already saturated, precipitation falling in a fast rate will be converted to runoff and could result in flooding.
The flood outlook is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.