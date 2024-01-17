WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Weapons seized from commercial vehicle at Ambassador Bridge

    Items seized at the Ambassador Bridge. (Source: @CanBorderSOR/X) Items seized at the Ambassador Bridge. (Source: @CanBorderSOR/X)
    Share

    A traveller has been refused entry into Canada after a seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.

    According to Canada Border Services Agency, the traveller was trying to enter from the U.S. when a search of the commercial vehicle found two firearms and two over-capacity magazines.

    Travellers are reminded of the rules around importing and exporting of firearms including declaring all firearms to a border services officer when approaching the booth.

    Documents must also be provided and all questions must be answered truthfully.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Record number of invasive strep infections noted in Canada

    Canada's public health agency says it's logged a record spike in a potentially severe type of strep infection, particularly in children under 15. Officials identified the illness -- invasive group A streptococcus -- as 'a priority for monitoring and control.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News