Weapons seized from commercial vehicle at Ambassador Bridge

A traveller has been refused entry into Canada after a seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.

According to Canada Border Services Agency, the traveller was trying to enter from the U.S. when a search of the commercial vehicle found two firearms and two over-capacity magazines.

Travellers are reminded of the rules around importing and exporting of firearms including declaring all firearms to a border services officer when approaching the booth.

Documents must also be provided and all questions must be answered truthfully.