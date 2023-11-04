'We will enjoy this together': Birthday lottery ticket wins Belle River man $100,000

WINDSOR
    A retired auto worker from Belle River got quite the birthday present when a gifted lottery ticket won him $100,000.

    Robert Durocher says he is not a regular lottery player, and he received the winning ticket as a birthday present from his son.

    “My wife and I played the ticket together. She was reading all the fine print and we were overwhelmed with shock when we realized we won," he said. "We just couldn't believe it!"

    Durocher plans to share his win with the family.

    “We will enjoy this together,” he said. "It's been a wonderful experience – especially as a family.”

    The winning ticket was purchased at Joe's Variety on Notre Dame Street in Belle River. 

