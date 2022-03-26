'We want to put the head back on the body': Dental hygienists applaud political agreement in Ottawa.

A dentist works on a patient on Monday, July 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP) A dentist works on a patient on Monday, July 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled

An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John, B.C., has been cancelled, according to an email from the province's Amber Alert system.

Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while U.S. President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country's east.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver