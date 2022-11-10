'We started dancing around the living room': Windsor woman celebrating $100K lotto win

A woman from Windsor, Ont. is counting her lucky stars after she won a combined $100,000 from two separate Daily Keno 8 picks during a draw last month.

According to a press release from OLG, 58-year-old Rosemarie Sablone of Windsor made two Daily Keno 8 picks, both of which yielded a $50,000 win during a draw on Oct. 7.

The chef and mother of one says this is her first major win, and her perseverance finally paid off.

“I'm a regular lottery player,” she said in the release. “I've been playing for about 30 years. I always play my own numbers – which are all birthdays."

Sablone says she was about to go to bed when she asked her husband to check the tickets on the OLG app.

“When he scanned them, he almost couldn't get the words out. He said, 'You won.' At first, I thought it was a small win, then he said 'No, you won $50,000 on both tickets!' We were both so excited we started dancing around the living room!" she said.

So what does Sablone plan to do with her winnings?

She plans to pay off some bills, help her son and save some of her winnings, adding that she will also splurge on a vacation next year.

"It's overwhelming. I have lots of emotions," Sablone said.

The winning ticket was purchased at P-Jay’s Video and Variety on Walker Road in Windsor.