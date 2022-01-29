'We’re supporting our trucker convoy in Ottawa': Windsorites slow roll through city

Meeting at Mic Mac Park Saturday morning, more than 200 vehicles took part in slow roll cruise on Huron Church Road to Highway 401.

Based on signs and writing on the vehicles, participants were protesting various pandemic protocols and restrictions. There were also lots of signs against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau specifically.

One attendee who spoke with CTV News says they participated because they are frustrated with the cross border restrictions.

“We have an international family there’s a few things that affect us,” says Melinda, who did not provide her last name. “Due to the mandate that was imposed on Jan. 15, my American children are being kept from their mother in the United States. For us this is the saddest part. Our kids can’t go and see their mom.”

Windsor police were on scene but only to direct the traffic as the convoy wound its way through the city.