‘We're still here. We're open’: Downtown Essex business owners calling on customers
Businesses along Talbot Street in downtown Essex continue to endure a lengthy construction season as summer sales slow while streetscape work continues.
Owners are hopeful work will progress enough for customers to return with their vehicles by Labour Day weekend, before construction shifts focus to the next phase on Victoria Ave.
“It's been tough,” stated Rock-A-Bye Baby Boutique owner, Kaitlyn Nussio, who said they rely on foot traffic sales.
“Definitely, I would say probably 25 to 30 per cent down in sales,” Nussio explained. “The last few weeks have been the absolute worst. It could be because it's the middle of summer, people are vacationing, maybe that's why they're not out and about, but the last month has definitely hit us the hardest.”
Nussio said many business owners are supporting each other as work continues, hopeful that loyal and determined customers will keep navigating the construction zone until vehicular traffic can return permanently.
“We're still here. We're open,” Nussio exclaimed. “We're a small business and we have food to put on the table.”
“All the businesses, we are so in this together. We have our groups of messages just supporting each other every day.”
Schinkel’s Meat Market owner Greg Schinkel told CTV News that the summer season is typically the busiest time of year, believing sales to be down more than 10 per cent compared to the same time last year. Schinkel credits an on-site parking lot for at least attracting some more sales than others
“I try to put a positive spin on it because the project will look nice when it's done and you can't do what they're doing without making a mess and being inconvenient. So I understand that but yes, it is frustrating and it's challenging right now.”
Talbot Street in Essex, Ont. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Schinkel also said there’s a growing fear throughout the downtown that people are avoiding the area altogether, despite recent efforts to encourage business by the town. “This is my busy season where I should be making profits and it's not quite as good this year.”
“The people who are coming down and shopping local and supporting the Essex businesses, thank you. I appreciate making the effort,” he said. “I know there are some people that are not, obviously I can tell by my sales, but thank you to those who are diligent and still shopping downtown Essex, we appreciate it.”
Meanwhile, project officials said streetscape work is on schedule, with hopes everything can be complete before the projected December end date noting the current goal is to have streetscape work on Talbot finished before Labour Day weekend.
“The contractor is doing an excellent job,” David McBeth told CTV News.
“We are getting all the roadwork kind of done to a certain point and then we're now working within the boulevards. We're trying to get the new streetlight poles and sidewalks completed on the east side of the road before progressing to the west side to do the same work.”
“They're also working around Fox, Wilson and Gordon Street to redo the sidewalks there. So we're moving pretty well.”
McBeth implored people to continue shopping local.
“If you are walking around the site, please know it is a construction site,” he said. “Please be safe and respect the workers and come visit Essex.”
“The road is open at periods of time, but for the most part, it is closed because contractors are still going and accessing their laid down area and we're running equipment up and down the road. So we're just trying to keep everybody safe. But there are portions of the road that do open up from time to time. Ultimately as the road and sidewalk works progress, we will open that up as soon as we can.”
Recently, municipal council approved over $20,000 to assist businesses with improved signage, identifiers for parking and a grant program for facade improvements.
McBeth reassured that street parking will return once progress allows, noting some residents have voiced concern.
“The parking is all the same as it was before, we're not losing the spots,” he said. “It's just that now instead of driving into the parking, you go over the curbs and into what is considered our flex scape. So the sidewalk and the parking space will be at the same elevation so it's a little bit better. It creates a barrier free access and allows us to do open road events, open streets, for the businesses in the BIA in the future.”
